HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $421,891.74 and $1,568.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,217.49 or 0.99901492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00131949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006975 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,479,371 coins and its circulating supply is 257,344,221 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

