Hoey Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,157 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.63. 2,517,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

