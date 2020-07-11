Hoey Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 8,157 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PG stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.63. 2,517,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.