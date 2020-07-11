Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. 15,152,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,377,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

