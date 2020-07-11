Hoey Investments Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 71,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 692,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,564,488. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.