Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.29 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $69.07 million and $3.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.29 or 0.00078937 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, COSS, Binance and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00603069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00105660 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,479,200 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

