HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.80.

HubSpot stock opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $243.58. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

