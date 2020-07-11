Insolar Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.02 Million (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Insolar coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00007305 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $1.39 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Insolar

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.