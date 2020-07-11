ION (ION) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ION has a total market cap of $299,432.69 and $5,919.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,318,318 coins and its circulating supply is 13,418,318 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

