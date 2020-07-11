Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to post $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Iqvia reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year sales of $10.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iqvia.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Iqvia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Iqvia by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 761,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iqvia (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.