Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.13 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $359,677.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.01979977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00190017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117116 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

