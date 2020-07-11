JD Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $421,301.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $421,301.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,353,477 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

