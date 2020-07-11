Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target to $51.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

