JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.99.

Shares of JPM opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

