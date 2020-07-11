Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

KNDI opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

