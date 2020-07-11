Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Financial Analysis

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.95 $195.44 million $3.91 14.80 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.07 $34.27 million $1.43 7.31

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24% Brandywine Realty Trust 6.50% 2.25% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 6 9 0 2.60 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $71.53, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

