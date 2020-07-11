Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,155,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.