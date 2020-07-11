KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.26. 994,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in KLA by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

