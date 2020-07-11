Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.53.

KSS opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

