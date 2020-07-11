Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 636 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $250.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,621. The stock has a market cap of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

