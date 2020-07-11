LIFE (LIFE) Price Down 51.1% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. LIFE has a market capitalization of $97,447.94 and approximately $573.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.51 or 0.05064866 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033018 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

