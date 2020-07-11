Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.56 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. 2,456,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,204. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

