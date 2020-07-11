LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $11,639.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.05111109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033049 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

