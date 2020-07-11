LinkEye Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.54 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.01978128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116873 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

