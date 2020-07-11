LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $53,542.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,037,397,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,315,181 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.