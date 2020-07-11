Lisk Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $153.03 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00013282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitBay, Bittrex and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 367.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,656,456 coins and its circulating supply is 124,624,300 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, BitBay, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bit-Z, Huobi, COSS, ChaoEX, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

