Lition Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,089.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Lition has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $212,089.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lition has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,226.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.08 or 0.02591236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.02558627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00481857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00742861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00601882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

