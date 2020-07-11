Loki Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $35,938.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,869,099 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

