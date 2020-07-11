Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $239,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,260.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 50,857.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

