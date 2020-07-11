MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MXL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a PEG ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.