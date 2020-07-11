Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.21. 1,701,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

