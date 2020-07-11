Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $30.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

JNJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. 3,022,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,240. The company has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

