Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

