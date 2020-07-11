Mooncoin (MOON) Price Up 367.6% Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 544.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 367.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00482151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003081 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,890,128,004 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.