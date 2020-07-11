Morgan Stanley Boosts Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $32.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XEC. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.65.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.