Morgan Stanley Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $110.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,965,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 557,188 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,673,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,770,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 317,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

