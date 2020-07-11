Morgan Stanley Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

