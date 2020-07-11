Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 4% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $718,501.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.01978263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116651 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.