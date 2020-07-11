Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.31 or 0.05109764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

