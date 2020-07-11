Namecoin (NMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $3,721.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,233.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.02559061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00645434 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

