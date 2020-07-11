nDEX Trading 29% Lower This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $12,916.05 and approximately $258.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.01978128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116873 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

