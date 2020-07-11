Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 41% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005647 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,847,780 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX, Neraex, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

