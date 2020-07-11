NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. NEM has a total market cap of $415.49 million and $8.04 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Liquid, Upbit and Kuna. During the last week, NEM has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Cryptomate, Kuna, Bittrex, Exrates, Poloniex, Bithumb, Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, CoinTiger, Iquant, Crex24, COSS, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Upbit, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Liquid, Coinsuper and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.