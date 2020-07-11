Nestree Market Cap Reaches $6.76 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $930,707.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,222.63 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00132044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006809 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,128,767 tokens.

The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

