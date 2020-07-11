Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.46.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $548.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $505.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

