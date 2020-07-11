Newton Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $663,410.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

