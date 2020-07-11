Niobium Coin Market Cap Achieves $402,409.61 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $402,409.61 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.01979836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00189976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00065817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001012 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00117091 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.