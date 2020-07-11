Nuggets (NUG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,320.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

