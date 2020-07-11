OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, IDEX and Kucoin. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $136,837.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.97 or 0.05011828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033073 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,208,384 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.