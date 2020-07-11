Ontology Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.35 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $475.78 million and approximately $121.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, BCEX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002512 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, Indodax, Bibox, Hotbit, BitMart, Koinex, BCEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

