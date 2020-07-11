Oportun Financial’s (OPRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $52,410.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $116,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock worth $110,004 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

